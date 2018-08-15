30. Trip to the Mud Flats of the Yellow Sea at Seokmodo Island, Ganghwa County

If the East Sea is known for its clear water and the South Sea for its multitude of islands, the Yellow Sea in the west of the Korean Peninsula is famous for its rich tidal flats. This week's trip is to the mud flats of Seokmodo Island in the Yellow Sea. After digging for clams on the vast tidal flats, visitors de-stress and relax in the seawater hot spring right next to the sea. Watching the glowing sun dip below the horizon while relaxing in a warm spa is one of the magical moments that can be enjoyed only on the western seashore.





Minmeoru Beach





Clam Bake





Mineral Hot Spring