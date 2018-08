The crowning achievement in early modern fortress construction, realization of powerful royal authority, a well-thought-out urban development plan, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These are just some of the descriptions given to Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon to illustrate its significance. Walk around the fortress wall on an autumn day to enjoy the highlight of Joseon-era architecture.





