As we tour Hwaseong Haenggung (temporary palace) and Banghwasuryujeong, we once again realize how much the reform-minded king loved his people. The various events held in and around Hwaseong Fortress remind us of King Jeongjo's governing philosophy of enriching the lives of even the ordinary people.





Birthday Gala for King Jeongjo's Mother





Lantern Festival





Moonlight Haenggung





Moonlight Concert