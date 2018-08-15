38. The Forest of Wisdom in Paju

Paju Book City is a place where books are born. The huge neighborhood is home to a number of publishing houses, printers, book planners, booksellers, and book cafes. But the most well-known landmark in Paju Book City is a multi-functional space for books and cultural performances called the Forest of Wisdom. Having won an architectural award for its distinctive use of space, the Forest of Wisdom houses a 24-hour book cafe, a bookstore, and Jijihyang guesthouse. Let's travel to Paju, the city of books, to enjoy a relaxing time with books and coffee.





