The Wonju Hanji Theme Park located in the city of Wonju in Gangwon-do Province is where visitors can learn about the origin and history of Korean traditional paper "hanji," famous for its silky texture and superb durability. The park provides interactive programs in which visitors can try their hands at making hanji the old-fashioned way and their own hanji souvenirs.





Wonju Hanji Theme Park





Hanji-making experience





Historical exhibit of hanji