Seonjaegil hiking course stretches from the fir tree forest in front of Woljeongsa Temple in Odaesan Mountain to Sangwonsa Temple. Walking on the millennium-old forest road gives hikers a chance to enjoy the dense evergreen forest and a sparkling clean mountain spring and look back on year 2017. Visit this beautiful trekking course in the Odaesan National Park near PyeongChang, Gangwon-do Province ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.





Fir forest road in Odaesan Mountain





Woljeongsa Temple





Seonjaegil Road