DOB: March 11, 1977

Active from: 1998

Genres: ballad





Biography:

Jo Sung-mo is a pop ballad singer who debuted in 1998 with the album “To Heaven.” For his debut, he chose an unconventional method of keeping his identity a secret despite being a rookie. The music video featured major stars like Lee Byung-hun and Lee Hanul and the album became an instant success, earning him the nickname “Crown Prince of Ballads.” He went on to release several of the all-time best-selling albums in South Korea.





Discography:

Full length

Thanks (2019)

Second Half (2009)

Classic 1+1 Grand Featuring (2005)

My First (2005)

Beauty (2003)

Don’t Forget to Remember 1998 (Best, 2002)

No More Love (2001)

Let Me Love (2000)

Classic (Remake, 2000)

For Your Soul (1999)

To Heaven (1998)





Singles & Extended Plays

Moonlight Race (single, 2021)

Jo Sung-mo Special Single (single, 2014)

Wind of Change (EP, 2014)

Everyday Christmas (single, 2010)

Thank You (EP, 2010)

Sungmo Meet Brave (EP, 2010

Loved Days (single, 2010)

Eternal One (single, 2009)