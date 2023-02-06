KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 30th–February 6th)
2023-02-06
#Artist Search l 2023-02-06
DOB: March 11, 1977
Active from: 1998
Genres: ballad
Biography:
Jo Sung-mo is a pop ballad singer who debuted in 1998 with the album “To Heaven.” For his debut, he chose an unconventional method of keeping his identity a secret despite being a rookie. The music video featured major stars like Lee Byung-hun and Lee Hanul and the album became an instant success, earning him the nickname “Crown Prince of Ballads.” He went on to release several of the all-time best-selling albums in South Korea.
Discography:
Full length
Thanks (2019)
Second Half (2009)
Classic 1+1 Grand Featuring (2005)
My First (2005)
Beauty (2003)
Don’t Forget to Remember 1998 (Best, 2002)
No More Love (2001)
Let Me Love (2000)
Classic (Remake, 2000)
For Your Soul (1999)
To Heaven (1998)
Singles & Extended Plays
Moonlight Race (single, 2021)
Jo Sung-mo Special Single (single, 2014)
Wind of Change (EP, 2014)
Everyday Christmas (single, 2010)
Thank You (EP, 2010)
Sungmo Meet Brave (EP, 2010
Loved Days (single, 2010)
Eternal One (single, 2009)
2023-02-06
2023-02-03
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >