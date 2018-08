Ski resorts in Korea are packed with colorfully-clad skiers and snowboarders swooshing down the slopes. Interests in winter sports have spiked in the run up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, further driving up the number of people, including foreign tourists, visiting the ski resorts in Gangwon-do Province. Let's visit one of the most popular ski resorts, Hongcheon Vivaldi Park Ski World, to enjoy the excitement of winter sports and experience the Olympic atmosphere.





A look around the ski resort



















Snowyland



















Scenes from the slopes