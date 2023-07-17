Members: Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin

Genre: K-pop, R&B, EDM, hip hop

Label: SM Entertainment

Debut: 2008





Biography:

SHINee is a boy band that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008. The group has the nickname “Princes of K-Pop”. The group currently is composed of four members: Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Originally, the group consisted of five members but Jonghyun died in December 2017.





Discography:

Studio & Live

Hard - The 8th Album (2023)

Atlantis - The 7th Album Repackage (2021)

Don’t Call Me - The 7th Album (2021)

The Story of Light Epilogue - The 6th Album (2018)

SHINee The Best From Now On (2018)

Five (2017)

1 and 1 - The 5th Album Repackage (2016)

1 of 1 - The 5th Album (2016)

SHINee World IV (Live, 2016)

D x D x D (2016)

Married to the Music - The 4th Album Repackage (2015)

Odd- The 4th Album (2015)

SHINee World III in Seoul (Live, 2014)

I’m Your Boy (2014)

SHINee World II in Seoul (2014)

SHINee The 3rd Album ‘The Misconceptions of Us’ (2013)

Boys Meet U (2013)

SHINee The 3rd Album Chapter 2 ‘Why So Serious? - The Misconceptions of Me’ (2013)

SHINee The 3rd Album Chapter 1 ‘Dream Girl - The Misconceptions of You’ (2013)

The First (2012)

The 1st Asia Tour Concert Album ‘SHINee WORLD’ (2012)

Hello SHINee The 2nd Album Repackage (2010)

The 2nd Album ‘Lucifer’ (2010)

SHINee The First Album Repackage (2008)

SHINee the 1st Album ‘The SHINee World’ (2008)





Singles & EPs

Superstar (EP, 2021)

Superstar (single ,2021)

Sunny Side (single, 2018)

From Now On (EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP.3 (EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP. 2(EP, 2018)

The Story of Light EP. 1 (EP, 2018)

Winter Wonderland (single, 2017)

Sing Your Song (single, 2015)

Your Number (single, 2015)

Lucky Star (single, 2014)

3 2 1 (EP, 2013)

The 5th Mini Album ‘Everybody’ (EP, 2013)

Boys Meet U (single, 2013)

Fire (single, 2013)

Dazzling Girl (single, 2012)

Sherlock (single, 2012)

Sherlock SHINee The 4th Mini Album (EP, 2012)

Haru X-Mas (single, 2010)

2009, Year of Us (EP, 2009)

Romeo The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2009)

Bodyguard (single, 2009)

Replay (single, 2008)