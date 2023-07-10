ⓒ TOP MEDIA

Members: Chunji, Niel, Ricky, Changjo

Genre: K-pop

Label: TOP Media

Debut: 2010





Biography:

Teen Top is a boy band that debuted under TOP Media in 2010 with their first single “Come Into the World”. The band currently has four members, Chunji Niel Ricky and Changjo. It originally had six members, but L. Joe and C.A.P., left the group. The group experienced a resurgence in popularity in 2020 after past hits like “No More Perfume on You” and “Crazy” went viral for their lyrics and beats.





Discography:

Studio & Live

Teen Top Story: 8pisode (2018)

High Five (2017)

No. 1 (2013)





Singles & EPs

4SHO (single, 2023)

To You (single, 2020)

DEAR. N9NE (EP, 2019)

Seoul Night (EP, 2018)

Love Comes (single, 2016)

Red Point (EP, 2016)

Except For Me (single, 2015)

Natural Born Teen Top (EP, 2015)

Teen Top Snow Kiss (single, 2014)

Teen Top Exito (EP, 2014)

Teen Top Class Addition (EP, 2013)

Teen Top Class (EP, 2013)

No. 1 (single, 2013)

Summer Special 나랑 사귈래? (single, 2012)

aRtisT (EP, 2012)

It’s (EP, 2012)

Roman (EP, 2011)

Teen Top Supa Luv (single, 2011)

Transform (single, 2011)

Come Into The World (EP, 2010)