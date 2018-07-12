One Month after North Korea-U.S. Summit
DOB: March 9, 1989
Genres: K-pop, pop rock, R&B, soul
Labels: SM Entertainment, Universal Music Japan
Debut: 2008
Associated Acts: Girls’ Generation, TTS, SM the Ballad, SM Town
Taeyeon, born Kim Tae-yeon, is a South Korean singer and member of the popular girl group Girls’ Generation. She debuted as a member of the group in 2007 and since then she has risen to prominence due to the group’s success in the Asian music scene. Taeyeon began her solo career in 2015 which was a big hit and her following solo releases all gained similar success. In June 2018, Taeyeon launched a concert tour in Japan titled “Japan Showcase Tour.”
Studio Albums
My Voice – The 1st Album (Full length, Feb. 2017)
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Like a Star (Single, Nov. 2010)
Different (Single, Jan. 2011)
I (EP, Oct. 2015)
Rain – SM Station (Single, Feb. 2016)
Why (EP, June 2016)
11:11 (Single, Nov. 2016)
This Christmas: Winter is Coming (EP, Dec. 2017)
Something New – The 3rd Mini Album (EP, June 2018)
Stay (Single, June 2018)
