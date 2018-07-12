



DOB: March 9, 1989

Genres: K-pop, pop rock, R&B, soul

Labels: SM Entertainment, Universal Music Japan

Debut: 2008

Associated Acts: Girls’ Generation, TTS, SM the Ballad, SM Town





Taeyeon, born Kim Tae-yeon, is a South Korean singer and member of the popular girl group Girls’ Generation. She debuted as a member of the group in 2007 and since then she has risen to prominence due to the group’s success in the Asian music scene. Taeyeon began her solo career in 2015 which was a big hit and her following solo releases all gained similar success. In June 2018, Taeyeon launched a concert tour in Japan titled “Japan Showcase Tour.”





Studio Albums

My Voice – The 1st Album (Full length, Feb. 2017)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

Like a Star (Single, Nov. 2010)

Different (Single, Jan. 2011)

I (EP, Oct. 2015)

Rain – SM Station (Single, Feb. 2016)

Why (EP, June 2016)

11:11 (Single, Nov. 2016)

This Christmas: Winter is Coming (EP, Dec. 2017)

Something New – The 3rd Mini Album (EP, June 2018)

Stay (Single, June 2018)