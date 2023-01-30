Jeong Jun il

ⓒ MyMusic Entertainment

DOB: Aug. 16, 1983

Active from: 2020

Associated acts: Astro





Biography:

Jung Joon-il is a Korean singer songwriter. He is the keyboardist and vocalist for the South Korean indie band Mate. He debuted in 2009 as a member of Mate with their first album “Be Mate” and as a solo artist in 2011 with “Lo9ve3r4s”.





Discography:





Full length

Love You I Do (2019)

More Beautiful Thing (2017)

I Missed You (2014)

Lo9ve3r4s (2011)





Singles & Extended Plays

Can We Love Again (2022)

I Will Give You All (2022)

365 Days (2021)

First Love (2021)

Summer Inn. (2020)

But If I Don’t Forget (2020)

Should WE Start? (2019)

Youth (EP, 2018)

I Knew (2018)

Elephant (EP, 2018)

Hey, I Love You (2016)

Remember Me (2016)

#DearMuse #2016 #PinkRibbon (2016)

Beauty (2016)

Underwater (EP, 2016)

Unrequited Love (2015)

2014 Monthly Yoon Jong-shin October (2014)

New Winter (2013)

2011 Monthly Yoon Jong-shin June (2011)