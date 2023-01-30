Jeong Jun il

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 23rd–January 30th)
DOB: Aug. 16, 1983
Active from: 2020
Associated acts: Astro
Biography:
Jung Joon-il is a Korean singer songwriter. He is the keyboardist and vocalist for the South Korean indie band Mate. He debuted in 2009 as a member of Mate with their first album “Be Mate” and as a solo artist in 2011 with “Lo9ve3r4s”.
Discography:
Full length
Love You I Do (2019)
More Beautiful Thing (2017)
I Missed You (2014)
Lo9ve3r4s (2011)
Singles & Extended Plays
Can We Love Again (2022)
I Will Give You All (2022)
365 Days (2021)
First Love (2021)
Summer Inn. (2020)
But If I Don’t Forget (2020)
Should WE Start? (2019)
Youth (EP, 2018)
I Knew (2018)
Elephant (EP, 2018)
Hey, I Love You (2016)
Remember Me (2016)
#DearMuse #2016 #PinkRibbon (2016)
Beauty (2016)
Underwater (EP, 2016)
Unrequited Love (2015)
2014 Monthly Yoon Jong-shin October (2014)
New Winter (2013)
2011 Monthly Yoon Jong-shin June (2011)
