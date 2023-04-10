KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
2023-04-10
#Artist Search l 2023-04-10
DOB: Oct. 10, 1994
Labels: Management SOOP
Associated acts: Miss A, JYP Nation
Debut: 2010
Biography:
Suzy or Bae Su-ji is a South Korean singer and actress. She was formerly a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. Suzy made her debut as part of Miss A in July 2010 along with Fei, Jia and Min. The group officially disbanded in December, 2017. In early 2017, Suzy made her solo debut with the album titled, “Yes? No?”. Suzy also made her debut as an actress on the TV series “Dream High” (2011) and has gone on to appear in hit series and films.
Discography:
Studio
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Cape (single, 2022)
Satellite (single, 2022)
Faces of Love (EP, 2018)
Dream (single, 2016)
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
2023-04-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >