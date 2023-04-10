Menu Content

Suzy

#Artist Search l 2023-04-10

ⓒ soopDOB: Oct. 10, 1994 

Labels: Management SOOP

Associated acts: Miss A, JYP Nation 

Debut: 2010 


Biography:

Suzy or Bae Su-ji is a South Korean singer and actress. She was formerly a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. Suzy made her debut as part of Miss A in July 2010 along with Fei, Jia and Min. The group officially disbanded in December, 2017. In early 2017, Suzy made her solo debut with the album titled, “Yes? No?”. Suzy also made her debut as an actress on the TV series “Dream High” (2011) and has gone on to appear in hit series and films. 


Discography:

Studio


EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Cape (single, 2022)

Satellite (single, 2022)

Faces of Love (EP, 2018)

Dream (single, 2016)

