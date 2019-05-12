Bolbbalgan4 (Bolbbalgan Sa-chun-gi)

President Moon Reacts to Missile Launch in KBS Interview
#Artist Search l 2019-05-20
Also known as: Bolbbalgan4, blushing Youth
Members: Ahn Ji-young, Woo Ji-yoon
Genres: K-pop, folk rock, R&B, indie pop
Labels: Shofar Music
Active from: 2016
BOL4 (also known as Bolbbalgan4 or Blushing Youth) is a South Korean indie pop duo which debuted in 2016. The name of the group literally means “red-cheeked adolescent” in Korean. The group appeared in the reality audition show Superstar K6 in 2014 before officially debuting with the single “Fight Day” from their mini-album “Red Ickle”.
Studio Albums
Red Planet (Full length, 2016)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy (EP, 2019)
Dejavu (Single, 2018)
Red Diary Page. 2 (EP, 2018)
#Firstlove (Single, 2018)
Red Diary Page. 1 (EP, 2017)
We Loved w/ 20 Years of Age (Single, 2017)
Tell Me You Love Me (Single, 2016)
Red Ickle (EP, 2016)
