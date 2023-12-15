Menu Content

Sunwoo Jung-a

#Artist Search l 2023-12-25

ⓒ MAGIC STRAWBERRY SOUND
DOB: May 11, 1985
Genres: Ballad, R&B, dance, jazz, indie, soul, blues, pop
Labels: Magic Strawberry Sound
Active since: 2006 

Biography:
Sunwoo Jung-a is a South Korean musician, singer-songwriter, and record producer who has worked with numerous Korean artists including IU, Lee Hi and more. Her debut album “Masstige” was released on May 10, 2006. 

Discography: 
Studio Albums
Serenade (2019)
Piano Room w/ Yeom Shin-hye (2014)
It’s Okay, Dear (2013)
Masstige (2006)

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Po.Ong (single, 2023)
Love War (single, 2023)
Ordinary (single, 2023)
2022 Christmas VIBE (single, 2023)
STudio X (1. Phase) (EP, 2022)
Burst It All (single, 2022)
Buffalo (single, 2021)
In the Bed (single, 2021)
Idle Idle (single, 2020)
Stunning (EP, 2019)
Stand (EP, 2019)
On Stage Digging Club Seoul Part. 4 (single, 2018)
Eternity (single, 2018)
Outside the Chart w/ Barberettes (single, 2018)
Fine (single, 2018)
Cat ft. IU (single, 2017)
Propose (single, 2017)
4x4 (EP, 2016)
Stay Put (single, 2016)
Spring GIrls (single, 2015)
Rush w/ Kafka (single, 2013)
Baepsae (single, 2013)
A Song of Hero (single, 2013)
The Moment I Destroy You (single, 2013)
Purity (single, 2006)
