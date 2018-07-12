Yeongyang-dolsotbap (영양돌솥밥)





Based on historical relics discovered in Korea, it’s presumed that the stone pot known as the “dolsot” in Korean must have originated during the Baekje Kingdom, some 1300 years ago. As such, it was a very familiar kitchen utensil for locals. But with the advent of the Japanese-style pot called “naembi” after the 1920s and electric rice cookers which brought about a new rice-cooking trend in the late 1960s, the stone pot had been neglected for some time. However, in recent years, the attractive features of cooked rice in a stone pot – how the pressure from the heavy lid of a stone pot enriches the savory taste of cooked rice – drew public attention and brought the dolsot back into the limelight.





Main Ingredients :

(for 2 servings)

120 g non-glutinous rice, 30 g glutinous rice, 5 g black rice, 5 g black beans, 1 chestnut, 2 jujubes, 20 g fresh ginseng, 3 gingko nuts, 1 tsp pine nuts, 1 cup water





Spices :

Seasoning sauce spices: 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp chili pepper powder, 1 tsp chopped scallion, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp powdered sesame mixed with salt









Thoroughly wash the non-glutinous rice, glutinous rice, and black rice separately; soak in cold water for about 2 hours; and drain the water for 10 minutes. Wash black beans thoroughly; soak in water for about 2 hours; cook in boiling water for some 3 minutes; and drain the water. Skin the chestnut and quarter it. Clean the jujubes thoroughly under running water and cut the flesh around them to remove the seeds. Quarter them as well. Wash the fresh ginseng, cut off the head part, and cut diagonally into 2-cm-long and 0.7-cm-thick slices. In boiling water, add a 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Put gingko nuts in the pot and peel the thin film as you roll the nuts with the back of a spoon or a ladle. When 2/3 of the skin is peeled, drain the water; and remove the remaining film by hand. In a stone pot, place non-glutinous rice, glutinous rice, black rice and black beans and make sure to mix them well. Add the pieces of chestnut and fresh ginseng and pour in water. Cook over high gas for about 5 minutes. When it starts to simmer, reduce the gas and cook over medium high for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes on medium high gas, reduce the flame to low and add jujubes, gingko nuts, and pine nuts. Continue to cook for 10 more minutes. Prepare the seasoning sauce and serve with the cooked rice.





☑ When soaking grains in water, prepare the black rice separately from non-glutinous or glutinous rice because the white rice could turn a reddish black from the black rice water.

☑ Beans are harder than other ingredients, so precook 2/3 of them before using.

☑ Gingko nuts used for galbi-jjim, or braised beef ribs, are skinned by stir-frying them in an oiled pan, but they should be blanched in boiling water to peel the film when used for cooked rice.

☑ The water level for cooking the rice should be 1-1.5-cm higher than the top level of the content.

☑ Scoop the cooked rice from the stone pot and place in a separate bowl. Flavor the rice with the seasoning sauce when you serve it. Eat the crust of overcooked rice on the bottom of the pot by steeping it in water.





Kim Su-jin: Hansik Researcher





- Director of Association for Research on Taste of Korea

- Head Director of Food & Culture Korea Academy

- Nation’s First Film Food Director

(Major works: “Ssanghwajeom”, “The Painter of Wind”, “King and the Clown”, “Best Chef”)



