Samsaek-namul (삼색나물)

2018-07-12
According to the ancient book entitled “Goryeosa” that recorded the history of the Goryeo Kingdom, three kinds of seasoned vegetables were among must-serve dishes for royal ancestral ritual services in the palace. In that regard, the hansik dish carries long history. Namul dishes, or seasoned vegetable dishes, developed with the heavy influence of Buddhism which forbids the consumption of meat. Locals developed various methods to consume vegetables all year around by having fresh vegetables when they were available and eating dried and stored vegetables from late fall through early spring.
Main Ingredients :
(for 2 servings)
Seasoned spinach: 400 g spinach, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp traditionally-brewed soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp sesame seeds
Seasoned radish strips: 500 g white radish, 1/4 red pepper, 1/2 tbsp sesame oil, 1/2 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tbsp chopped scallion, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tbsp salt, 1/2 tsp ginger juice, 3 tbsp water, some cooking oil
Seasoned bracken: 200 g blanched bracken, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp chopped scallion (white part), 1 tsp soup soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1/2 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp water, some cooking oil
Spices :
☑ When seasoning spinach, adding a dab of oyster sauce will enhance the savory taste of the green side dish.
☑ Remember to boil spinach quickly for about 30 seconds and cool in cold water right away, otherwise the green will become mushy.
☑ Using dried-shrimp stock instead of water will enrich the flavor of seasoned radish strips.
☑ When using dried bracken, soak in rice-washed water for about a quarter of a day and cook in boiling water for about 20-30 minutes to dull the pungent taste.
☑ Bracken seasoned with bulgogi seasoning sauce also tastes delicious.
Seon Dong-ju: Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway
Head Instructor of CJ Cooks / Host of Hansik Cooking Class
