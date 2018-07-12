Samsaek-namul (삼색나물)





According to the ancient book entitled “Goryeosa” that recorded the history of the Goryeo Kingdom, three kinds of seasoned vegetables were among must-serve dishes for royal ancestral ritual services in the palace. In that regard, the hansik dish carries long history. Namul dishes, or seasoned vegetable dishes, developed with the heavy influence of Buddhism which forbids the consumption of meat. Locals developed various methods to consume vegetables all year around by having fresh vegetables when they were available and eating dried and stored vegetables from late fall through early spring.





Main Ingredients :

(for 2 servings)

Seasoned spinach: 400 g spinach, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp traditionally-brewed soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp sesame seeds

Seasoned radish strips: 500 g white radish, 1/4 red pepper, 1/2 tbsp sesame oil, 1/2 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tbsp chopped scallion, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tbsp salt, 1/2 tsp ginger juice, 3 tbsp water, some cooking oil

Seasoned bracken: 200 g blanched bracken, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tsp chopped scallion (white part), 1 tsp soup soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1/2 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp water, some cooking oil





Seasoned Spinach

Wash spinach thoroughly and blanch in salt water for about 30 seconds. Seasoned Spinach

Cool parboiled spinach in cold water and squeeze out the water. Seasoned Spinach

Season the greens with condiments such as salt, soup soy sauce, sesame oil, and minced garlic. Seasoned White Radish Strips

Peel off the skin and cut into 0.3-cm-thick strips. Seasoned White Radish Strips

Halve the red pepper lengthwise and remove seeds. Cut into thin strips. Seasoned White Radish Strips

Stir-fry minced garlic in an oiled pan over low gas to infuse the oil with the garlic aroma. Add radish strips and stir-fry for about 3 minutes while adding salt and ginger juice. Seasoned White Radish Strips

Add 3 tablespoons of water and put on the lid. Cook thoroughly for about 7-8 minutes over low flame. Seasoned White Radish Strips

When radish strips are fully cooked and become moist, add chopped scallion and 1/2 tablespoon of sesame oil and stir-fry lightly. Seasoned Bracken

Blanch precooked bracken quickly in boiling water. Then squeeze out the water. Seasoned Bracken

In a mid-size bowl, flavor the bracken with spices – sesame oil, chopped scallion, soup soy sauce, minced garlic, salt, and sugar – and 4 tablespoons of water. Marinate for about 30 minutes. Seasoned Bracken

Stir-fry in an oiled pan over medium-high gas for about 5 minutes. Present a small amount of each seasoned vegetable on a plate and sprinkle sesame seeds over them. Top seasoned radish strips with a red-pepper garnish.





☑ When seasoning spinach, adding a dab of oyster sauce will enhance the savory taste of the green side dish.

☑ Remember to boil spinach quickly for about 30 seconds and cool in cold water right away, otherwise the green will become mushy.

☑ Using dried-shrimp stock instead of water will enrich the flavor of seasoned radish strips.

☑ When using dried bracken, soak in rice-washed water for about a quarter of a day and cook in boiling water for about 20-30 minutes to dull the pungent taste.

☑ Bracken seasoned with bulgogi seasoning sauce also tastes delicious.





Seon Dong-ju: Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway





Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway

Head Instructor of CJ Cooks / Host of Hansik Cooking Class







