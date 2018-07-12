Jatjuk (잣죽)





The recipe for pine nut porridge was introduced in the 16th century Joseon Dynasty-era cookbook entitled “Eumsik-dimibang.” Most of the porridges enjoyed during the Joseon Dynasty are considered healthy dishes. In that regard, porridge was considered a dish of filial piety. In particular, since pine nut porridge was cooked with very precious and expensive pine nuts as the main ingredient, the delicacy was considered a special, yet essential dish for the elderly. Regarded by some in the olden days as a food for hermits with supernatural powers, pine nuts are rich in unsaturated nutty acids, therefore, they are great for skin health, effective for lowering blood pressure and help prevent aging.





Main Ingredients :

(for 2 servings)

2 cups soaked non-glutinous rice, 25 g black sesame (5 g for garnish), 70 g pine nuts (10 g for garnish), 1/2 tbsp salt, 3 cups water;





Spices :













Wash the rice and soak it in water for about 3 hours. Grind finely in a blender. Grind pine nuts and black sesame finely with a small amount of water in the blender. Put the ground rice and 2 cups of water in a pot and simmer over a low flame for about 2-3 minutes. Keep stirring with a wooden spatula so the content doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pot. When the rice porridge becomes a bit thick, add the ground mixture of pine nuts and black sesame seeds and cook for about 7-8 minutes. Likewise, keep stirring while cooking. If the porridge becomes too thick, add water to adjust the thickness. Flavor with salt and serve in a bowl. Top with pine nuts and sesame seeds as garnish.





☑ Stir-frying pine nuts on a pan before grinding them will enhance the nutty flavor of the porridge.

☑ Keep in mind that you should grind the rice separately from the ingredients that are rich in vegetable fat. Otherwise, the ingredients won’t mix well as oil separates from water.

☑ When simmering the porridge, first cook the ground rice, and then add the mix of pine nuts and sesame seeds later.









Seon Dong-ju: Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway





Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway

Head Instructor of CJ Cooks / Host of Hansik Cooking Class







