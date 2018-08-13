Sinseollo(신선로)

Koreas Agree to Hold Summit in Pyongyang in September
The original name of the premium delicacy sinseollo is “yeolguja-tang,” which translates to “a dish that delights the mouth.” Originating from Qing Dynasty royal cuisine, sinseollo developed independently with a touch of the unique features of the local food culture during the Joseon era and became the nation’s ultimate specialty dish for banquets. Cooked and embellished with various delicious ingredients and arranged in a special cooking vessel called the sinseollo, the dish itself can be regarded as a miniature feast. As a dish that pleases one’s palate with diverse tastes and offering a wealth of nutrients in a unique presentation, sinseollo showcases the quintessence of Korean traditional cuisine.
Main Ingredients :
Beef broth: 200 g beef brisket, 100 g white radish, 30 g scallion, 5 cloves garlic
Meatball: 50 g minced rump beef, 20 g tofu
Pollack fillet: 50 g pollack fillets (1 tsp salt, 1/8 tsp ground pepper)
Pan-fried water parsley: 20 g water parsley
Others: 5 g Jew’s ear mushrooms, 7 eggs, 40 g carrot, 2 tbsp flour, cooking oil
Garnish ingredients: 3 walnuts, 5 gingko nuts, 20 g pine nuts
Spices :
Seasonings for cooked beef: 1 tbsp soup soy sauce, 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp refined rice wine, 1 tsp sugar, 2 tsp sesame oil, 1/4 tsp ground pepper
Seasonings for minced beef (meatballs): 1 tsp aged soy sauce, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1/8 tsp ground pepper
Spices for beef broth: 1 tbsp soup soy sauce, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp minced garlic
☑ First boil beef to remove impurities before preparing the broth.
☑ White radish, scallion, and garlic that are cooked together to flavor the broth will become too soft if overcooked, so cook for about 20 minutes.
☑ Finely chop minced beef one more time to prevent making meatballs with meat lumps.
☑ Knead minced meat and mashed tofu well so that meatballs won’t have cracks when formed.
☑ Cut ingredients into the same size (2-cm wide, 5-cm long, 0.5-cm thick) to fit the width of a sinseollo vessel.
☑ Fill the receptacle’s furnace with hot coals and place the upper part of the vessel on top before serving. The dish will be kept warm throughout dining.
Kim Su-jin: Hansik Researcher
- Director of Association for Research on Taste of Korea
- Head Director of Food & Culture Korea Academy
- Nation’s First Film Food Director
(Major works: “Ssanghwajeom”, “The Painter of Wind”, “King and the Clown”, “Best Chef”)
