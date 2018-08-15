Gimbap(김밥)

In Korea, gimbap, or cooked rice with fillings rolled in laver, is well-known as a representative hansik dish that is usually prepared as packed lunch for a field trip or a picnic. The filling ingredients for gimbap may vary but normally include spinach, ham, crab stick, fish cake, carrot, egg, pickled radish, etc. The main difference between gimbap and Japanese sushi is the use of vinegar. While cooked rice for Japanese sushi is flavored with sweetened vinegar, cooked rice for gimbap is seasoned with sesame oil and salt.

Main Ingredients :

(for 2 servings)

4 cups rice, 5 cups water, 4 sheets dried laver, 5 eggs, 100 g minced beef, 50 g carrot, 1/2 cucumber, 120 g pickled radish, 80 g spinach, cooking oil

Ingredients for rice-cooking: 1 piece 5x5-cm kelp, 1/2 tbsp refined rice wine, 1 tsp olive oil

Spices :

Seasonings for cooked rice: 1/2 tbsp sesame oil, 10 g salt, 10 g sesame

Seasonings for minced beef: 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sugar, a pinch of ground pepper

Rinse rice 4-5 times. Add 5 cups of water with a piece of 5x5-cm kelp to cook rice.

In a big bowl, flavor cooked rice with salt, sesame oil, and ground sesame.

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Beat eggs, sieve through a strainer, and sprinkle in 1 tsp of salt. Pan-fry, keeping it thick, and cut into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide long strips." class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Beat eggs, sieve through a strainer, and sprinkle in 1 tsp of salt. Pan-fry, keeping it thick, and cut into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide long strips. Beat eggs, sieve through a strainer, and sprinkle in 1 tsp of salt. Pan-fry, keeping it thick, and cut into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide long strips." class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Cut carrot lengthwise into slightly larger size than egg strips and stir-fry in a well-heated oiled pan. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Cut carrot lengthwise into slightly larger size than egg strips and stir-fry in a well-heated oiled pan. Cut carrot lengthwise into slightly larger size than egg strips and stir-fry in a well-heated oiled pan. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Cut cucumber lengthwise into 8 long strips. Remove seeds and sprinkle salt over them. Marinate for about 10 minutes and wipe off water. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Cut cucumber lengthwise into 8 long strips. Remove seeds and sprinkle salt over them. Marinate for about 10 minutes and wipe off water. Cut cucumber lengthwise into 8 long strips. Remove seeds and sprinkle salt over them. Marinate for about 10 minutes and wipe off water. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Slice pickled radish lengthwise into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide strips." class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Slice pickled radish lengthwise into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide strips. Slice pickled radish lengthwise into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide strips." class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Blanch spinach in boiling water with 1 tsp of salt for about 30 seconds. Cool in cold water and squeeze out water. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Blanch spinach in boiling water with 1 tsp of salt for about 30 seconds. Cool in cold water and squeeze out water. Blanch spinach in boiling water with 1 tsp of salt for about 30 seconds. Cool in cold water and squeeze out water. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Preparing filling ingredients]



Season minced beef with soy sauce, sugar, ground pepper, and minced garlic and stir-fry in an oiled pan. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Preparing filling ingredients]

Season minced beef with soy sauce, sugar, ground pepper, and minced garlic and stir-fry in an oiled pan. Season minced beef with soy sauce, sugar, ground pepper, and minced garlic and stir-fry in an oiled pan. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Rolling up gimbap]



Spread cooked rice on a dried sheet of laver for gimbap except 1-2 cm on both the top and bottom of the laver. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Rolling up gimbap]

Spread cooked rice on a dried sheet of laver for gimbap except 1-2 cm on both the top and bottom of the laver. Spread cooked rice on a dried sheet of laver for gimbap except 1-2 cm on both the top and bottom of the laver. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">

[Rolling up gimbap]



Place prepared filling ingredients crosswise at the center of the spread rice on the laver. Roll it up firmly into a gimbap bar. " class="fr-fic fr-dii"> [Rolling up gimbap]

Place prepared filling ingredients crosswise at the center of the spread rice on the laver. Roll it up firmly into a gimbap bar. Place prepared filling ingredients crosswise at the center of the spread rice on the laver. Roll it up firmly into a gimbap bar. " class="fr-fic fr-dii">