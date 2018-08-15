Gimbap(김밥)

In Korea, gimbap, or cooked rice with fillings rolled in laver, is well-known as a representative hansik dish that is usually prepared as packed lunch for a field trip or a picnic. The filling ingredients for gimbap may vary but normally include spinach, ham, crab stick, fish cake, carrot, egg, pickled radish, etc. The main difference between gimbap and Japanese sushi is the use of vinegar. While cooked rice for Japanese sushi is flavored with sweetened vinegar, cooked rice for gimbap is seasoned with sesame oil and salt.
Main Ingredients :
(for 2 servings)
4 cups rice, 5 cups water, 4 sheets dried laver, 5 eggs, 100 g minced beef, 50 g carrot, 1/2 cucumber, 120 g pickled radish, 80 g spinach, cooking oil
Ingredients for rice-cooking: 1 piece 5x5-cm kelp, 1/2 tbsp refined rice wine, 1 tsp olive oil
Spices :
Seasonings for cooked rice: 1/2 tbsp sesame oil, 10 g salt, 10 g sesame
Seasonings for minced beef: 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sugar, a pinch of ground pepper
Rinse rice 4-5 times. Add 5 cups of water with a piece of 5x5-cm kelp to cook rice. In a big bowl, flavor cooked rice with salt, sesame oil, and ground sesame. [Preparing filling ingredients]
Beat eggs, sieve through a strainer, and sprinkle in 1 tsp of salt. Pan-fry, keeping it thick, and cut into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide long strips.
[Preparing filling ingredients]
Cut carrot lengthwise into slightly larger size than egg strips and stir-fry in a well-heated oiled pan.
[Preparing filling ingredients]
Cut cucumber lengthwise into 8 long strips. Remove seeds and sprinkle salt over them. Marinate for about 10 minutes and wipe off water.
[Preparing filling ingredients]
Slice pickled radish lengthwise into 0.5-cm thick and 1-cm wide strips.
[Preparing filling ingredients]
Blanch spinach in boiling water with 1 tsp of salt for about 30 seconds. Cool in cold water and squeeze out water.
[Preparing filling ingredients]
Season minced beef with soy sauce, sugar, ground pepper, and minced garlic and stir-fry in an oiled pan.
[Rolling up gimbap]
Spread cooked rice on a dried sheet of laver for gimbap except 1-2 cm on both the top and bottom of the laver.
[Rolling up gimbap]
Place prepared filling ingredients crosswise at the center of the spread rice on the laver. Roll it up firmly into a gimbap bar.
[Rolling up gimbap]
Slice the gimbap bar into 1-cm-wide round pieces and place them on a plate.
☑ Adding a piece of kelp to the rice while it’s cooking will not only enrich the flavor but also make it just right for gimbap.
☑ When using rice produced in foreign countries add refined rice wine and olive oil about 5 minutes prior to when the rice is to be done to give it a gloss and rid it of unpleasant smell. It will also help prevent the cooked rice from sticking to the hands when making gimbap.
☑ Spread cooked rice on 2/3 of a sheet of dried laver by leaving 1-2 cm on both the top and bottom of the laver.
[Rolling up gimbap]
Seon Dong-ju: Head Chef of the Menu Development & Consulting Division of CJ Freshway
Head Instructor of CJ Cooks / Host of Hansik Cooking Class