Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Seventeen drops new album for summer

#K-POP News l 2018-07-16

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

The K-pop boy group Seventeen dropped a new album for the summer.


The self-produced album which is a collection of six summer tracks is titled “You Make My Day.”


K-pop boy band Seventeen dropped another self-produced record on Monday, a collection of six summer tracks that accentuate the trademark bubbly concept of the 13-member boy band. The six tracks include three songs that bring together all 13 members and another three tracks by the group’s sub-units.


The new album, "You Make My Day," includes three tracks that bring together all 13 Seventeen members, plus another three tracks by the group's three sub-units.

List

Editor's Pick