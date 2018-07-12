Seventeen drops new album for summer

ⓒ YONHAP News

The K-pop boy group Seventeen dropped a new album for the summer.





K-pop boy band Seventeen dropped another self-produced record on Monday, a collection of six summer tracks that accentuate the trademark bubbly concept of the 13-member boy band. The six tracks include three songs that bring together all 13 members and another three tracks by the group’s sub-units.





