GOT7 appears on US TV show

ⓒ YONHAP News

The K-pop boy band GOT7 has made an appearance on an American TV show.





The group appeared on the morning show “Good Day New York” as they wrapped up the American leg of their ongoing world tour.





The group met with the emcees of the show ahead of their performance in New York which was the final destination on the North American leg of the group’s tour “Eyes on You.” GOT7 will continue on to Latin America and return to Asia to wrap up the 17 city tour.