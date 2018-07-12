Menu Content

Soran Summer Concert “Parfait”

#Concert Info l 2018-07-16

K-POP Connection


Date: July 27-29

Venue: CKL Stage


The band Soran will be holding a summer concert titled “Parfait” from July 27-29 at CLKStage in central Seoul. The band is famous for its performances on various TV music programs as well as for headlining and winning the “Best Performance” award at Korea’s famous spring music festival “Beautiful Mint Life 2018.” Soran’s upcoming concert is supported by the Korea Creative Contents Agency.

