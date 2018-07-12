ⓒ Getty Images Bank





“Song of Everlasting Spring” is a letter written by the main character, a 36-year-old man, to the girl he had loved very much in his youth. Each expression used in the story is almost poetic.









Interview by Seoul National Univ. Korean Literature Professor Bang Min-ho

Yoon Dae-nyeong’s language is very beautiful, tender, and lyrical. The language and literary style he uses is what literature should be. This is why this story reads like a poem. And the way the main male character reminisces about the girl is quite charming and sentimental. All the events that took place between them is viewed and interpreted from his point of view. That’s how poems are written. This is what makes Yoon Dae-nyeong’s short story read like a poem.





_____





This is what I thought. We may have gone past the age when we can talk truthfully to each other at a close range. We realized long ago how frightening the truth is. It may be another name for life.





Now we’ve reached the age when we can talk about it at a distance, yet understand it as if we were close by. After that, what bad feelings could we have when we are left as onlookers of each other’s life? Just peeking into each other’s yard on a cloudy day and smelling the aloeswood would be enough.





I’m going to stop now. You are a woman, so I hope you remain lovely.





나는 생각했지요.

이제 우리는 가까이에선 서로 진실을 말할 나이가

지났는지도 모른다고 말입니다.

우린 진실이 얼마나 무서운 것인가를 깨달은 지 이미 오랩니다.

그것은 한편 목숨의 다른 이름일 겁니다.





이제 우리는 그것을 멀리서 얘기하되

가까이서 알아들을 수 있는 나이들이 된 것입니다.

그리고 난 다음에야 서로의 생에 대해

다만 구경꾼으로 남은들 무슨 원한이 있겠습니까?

마음 흐린 날 서로의 마당가를 기웃거리며

겨우 침향내를 맡을 수 있다면 그것만으로도 된 것이지요.





그만 접습니다.





당신은 여인이니 부디 어여쁘시기 바랍니다.





The main character adds a postscript after that. It goes, “I bought a bottle of camellia oil from a woman street vendor on the cherry tree road. I wanted you to put it on your hair one day when you change your mind. When cherry blossoms bloom in the mountain in front of your home, I will visit you and leave it there.”













Yoon Dae-nyeong: Born in Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do Province in 1962

Debuted when “Mother’s Forest” won the Munhak Sasang new writer’s award in 1990

Published “Song of Everlasting Spring” in 1996

Won the 1st Kim Yu-jeong Literature Award in 2007