Lee Moon Sae is a popular singer, musician and MC. He debuted as a folk singer in the late 70s and soon began hosting broadcast shows on both TV and radio. In the 80s and 90s, his collaborations with the late songwriter Lee Young Hoon resulted in countless hit ballad numbers, earning the singer the nickname “the Emperor of Ballads.” A prolific artist and powerful performer to this day, Lee Moon Sae is considered one of the living legends of the Korean music scene.