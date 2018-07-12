BIGBANG exhibition to open in Shanghai





A special exhibition marking BIGBANG’s 10th anniversary will open in Shanghai next month.





The exhibit titled “BIGBANG10 The Exhibition: A to Z” will open for over two months at Shanghai’s Global Harbor Shopping Center from Aug. 3. The event was first held in Seoul in 2016 to highlight the group’s past 10 years of activities. The exhibition will showcase collections of BIGBANG’s albums, photos, stage outfits etc.





BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and Shanghai is the first overseas destination for the exhibition after Taipei in June last year.