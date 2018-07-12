Actor Lee Dong-wook launches global fan page

ⓒ YONHAP News





Actor Lee Dong-wook has officially launched a website to communicate with his fans both at home and abroad.





His official fan page is available in both Korean and English and will provide the actor’s schedule and pictures. The page was created to serve as a primary communication channel with his fans.





The actor who debuted in 1999 rose to fame across Asia for his role as a grim reaper in the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.” He is set to appear in a new TV drama series titled “Life” which premieres on July 23.