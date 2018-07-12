Former President Park Sentenced to 8 Additional Yrs. in Prison on 2 Charges

ⓒ KBS News





On Friday a Seoul court sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to eight additional years in prison on charges of pocketing special funds from the state spy agency and interfering in elections while in office.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday handed the impeached president a six-year prison term and a fine of some three-point-three billion won for illegally taking off-book funds from the National Intelligence Service(NIS).

Park was also handed a two-year prison sentence for meddling in the then-ruling Saenuri Party's candidate nominations for the 2016 general elections.

In January, prosecutors indicted Park on charges including bribery, embezzlement and loss of state funds for illegally accepting three-point-five billion won from the NIS between May 2013 and September 2016.

The former president is accused of using the funds for personal use and to provide incentives and bonuses to her close aides.





Friday marked the second time the former president's sentencing was broadcast live. In April, the court televised when Park was sentenced to a 24-year prison term on corruption charges over the influence-peddling scandal that led to her ouster.

Park was not present at the trial, which she says is “politically motivated." She has boycotted all of her trials to date.

If the former president serves all of her combined 32-year sentence she will not be eligible for release until she is 98 years old.