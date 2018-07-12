Pompeo/Trump Say Denuclearization May Take Time

ⓒ KBS News





U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that reaching a denuclearization deal with North Korea "may take some time," echoing earlier statements by President Donald Trump.





"There's a lot of work to do it may take some time to get where we need to go. But all of this will be taking place against the backdrop of continued enforcement of the existing sanctions."

The secretary’s comments at a Cabinet meeting follow Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that there is "no time limit" for the North to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Trump also tweeted on Wednesday that "there is no rush," adding that sanctions on the North remain and that Pyongyang could expect "big benefits" and "an exciting future" at the end of the denuclearization process.

The Trump administration had initially called for the immediate denuclearization of the North, but has since altered its stance.