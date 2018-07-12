My Father is Strange (5) 마음에 드세요?

One Month after North Korea-U.S. Summit
2018-07-12
#Drama Lines l 2018-07-23
Expression of the Week
Real estate agent：이 가게입니다. 어떠세요, 마음에 드세요?
It’s this store. What do you think? Do you like it?
Kim Mal-bun: 테이블 한 두엇 놓으면
After putting in a few tables,
냉장고는 머리빡에다 이고 있어야 쓰겠구먼.
I’ll have to put the fridge on top of my head for space.
마음에 드세요? (Do you like it?)
마음 – heart, affection or interest
-에 – particle after place, time or object meaning at, to, by, on, in
들다 – to enter, to go in, to fall
Casual – 마음에 들어?
Semi-polite – 마음에 드세요?
Polite – 마음에 드시나요?
>>[마음에 들다] literally means to fall or enter into one’s heart and is used as an expression to mean “to like.”
>>Compared to “좋아하다” which also means “to like,” [마음에 들다] is expressing a passive action meaning you are satisfied or pleased with it. In other words, the expression has the subtle connotation that you did not intend it but something/someone entered your heart and you like it.
