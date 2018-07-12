VIXX’s Ravi to hold European Concert Tour

One Month after North Korea-U.S. Summit
Ravi, one of the members of the K-pop boy group VIXX, will be holding an individual concert tour in Europe.
The upcoming concert tour titled “First Solo Europe Tour 2018,” will kick off in October with Ravi performing in 10 major European cities for around two weeks.
The singer held solo concerts in Korea in January and February this year after cementing his position as a solo rapper and artist upon releasing his third mixtape.
