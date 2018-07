ⓒ https://www.melon.com





The boy band Seventeen held a media showcase for their new album on July 16.





Titled “You Make My Day,” the album has six tracks of self-produced music including the title track “Oh May!”





The group has said the songs are easy to listen to and go well with the summer season. The group’s last Korean album was released in February which rose to No.2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.