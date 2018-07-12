



Members: Ren, Baekho, JR, Aron

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Pledis Entertainment

Active from: 2017

Associated Acts: NU’EST, Produce 101





NU'EST is a boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment which debuted in 2012 with JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren as members. NU’EST W is a subunit of the group NU’EST consisting of all of the members excluding Minhyun who became a member of the popular project group Wanna One after participating in the reality TV audition series Produce 101 Season 2. The remaining members of the group decided to promote as a special four-member unit until Minhyun’s return and “W” in the name stands for “wait.” NU’EST released their debut EP in 2017 which was well received.





EPs, Singles & Remakes

NU’EST W “If You” (Single, July 2017)

W, HERE (EP, Oct. 2017)

WHO, YOU (EP, June 2018)



