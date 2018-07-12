PSY Summer Concert “Summer Swag” 2018 in Seoul





Date: Aug 3-5

Venue: Jamsil Sports Complex, Auxiliary Stadium

Ticket prices: 121,000 – 132,000 won

Best known for his international hit “Gangnam Style,” PSY will hold his fourth summer concert tour series, “Swag Show,” from Aug 3-5 at Jamsil Sports Complex Auxliary Stadium. The first “Swag Show” tour was held in 2011 and it became the singer’s trademark summer concert series after touring again in 2012 and 2017. The concerts are famous for featuring sprinklers and water canons which will surely cool down the audiences and fans from summer’s scorching heat.