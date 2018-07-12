BoA to make first music festival appearance in October

ⓒ YONHAP News

Veteran K-pop star BoA will make her first music festival appearance later this year.

BoA has joined the lineup for the 2018 Grand Mint Festival which is slated for this fall. The singer is expected to sing a number of her hit songs during one of the key fall music festivals which will be held from Oct. 20-21 at Olympic Park in Seoul.

The singer most recently released the EP “One Shot, Two Shot” in February and will perform at the SM Town Live 2018 in Osaka which opens on Saturday.