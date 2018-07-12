Super Junior’s Leeteuk receives surgery

ⓒ KBS News

Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk has undergone surgery on Tuesday.





The singer was admitted to a local hospital after suffering from severe stomach pain and was diagnosed with acute cholecystitis. The medical staff determined he needed surgery immediately.





Leeteuk is said to be recovering at the hospital and has canceled plans to perform at the SM Town Live 2018 in Osaka which will take place from July 28-30.