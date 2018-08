Remains of U.S. soldiers killed during the Korean War are being transported from Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea to U.S. Forces Korea's Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea on Friday which marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice. After verifying the remains, the U.S. will hold an official repatriation ceremony at the Osan base on Wednesday.

(Yonhap News)