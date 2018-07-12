Economy slows down

One Month after North Korea-U.S. Summit
2018-07-12
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2018-07-29
According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the country's gross domestic product(GDP) came to 398-point-three trillion won in the April-June period, up point-seven percent on-quarter.
The growth slowed from a one percent on-quarter rise in the first three months of the year, matching the market forecast. The economy expanded two-point-nine percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.
South Korea’s GDP fell point-two percent in the fourth quarter last year and shifted to a growth of one percent in the first quarter, but economic expansion has stalled in the second quarter.
The slow growth is mainly attributed to sluggish private consumption and weak investment.
2018-07-12
2018-07-11
2018-07-10