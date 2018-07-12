Economy slows down

ⓒ KBS News

According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, the country's gross domestic product(GDP) came to 398-point-three trillion won in the April-June period, up point-seven percent on-quarter.

The growth slowed from a one percent on-quarter rise in the first three months of the year, matching the market forecast. The economy expanded two-point-nine percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

South Korea’s GDP fell point-two percent in the fourth quarter last year and shifted to a growth of one percent in the first quarter, but economic expansion has stalled in the second quarter.

The slow growth is mainly attributed to sluggish private consumption and weak investment.