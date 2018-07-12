BTS now has five videos to hit 300 million views on YouTube

ⓒ KBS

With BTS’s official music video for “MIC Drop” remix exceeding 300 million views on YouTube, the group now has five videos that have passed the threshold.





The video which was released for a second time in November 2017 as a remix by Steve Aoki reached the 300 million mark on July 26. It was originally released in September last year in the album “Love Yourself: Her.”





The remix debuted on the Billboard main singles chart Hot 100 at No. 28, the highest ranking for a K-pop act at that time.