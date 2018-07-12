Actor Song Joong-ki cast in new TV series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Song Joong-ki will be making a comeback to the small screen in a new TV series titled “Asdal Chronical.”





Song was confirmed to have joined the cast which also includes actors Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ji-won. Song and Kim were both cast in the 2016 hit “Descendents of the Sun.”





The fantasy blockbuster is about an ancient fictional state called Asdal, where people are determined to create an ideal nation.





Song will play a character named Eunsom, who brings bad luck to the state, while Jang will take on the role of Asdal’s hero.





The series is set to air in the first half of next year.