



ZE:A, also known as 제국의 아이들 or "Children of Empire", is a 9-member boy group formed in 2010. The members include: Kevin, Hwang Kwang-hee, Park Hyung-sik, Im Si-wan, Moon Jun-young, Kim Tae-heon, Jung Hee-chul, Ha Min-woo and Kim Dong-jun, some of whom have also become quite successful as actors. Between 2010 and 2017, the group has released 4 single albums, 2 EPs and 2 studio albums. Although the members are now individually signed under different companies following the expiration of their initial contract, ZE:A is not officially disbanded, and the members have not ruled out a possible comeback in the future.