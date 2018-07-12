Korean music videos ranked on Billboard list

ⓒ KBS

Psy’s viral music video for “Gangnam Style” has ranked among the top 20 on Billboard’s list of greatest music videos of the 21st century.

The world-wide sensation ranked 12th place on the critics-selected list which also included the music videos of BTS’ “Blood Sweat & Tears” from 2016 and Girls’ Generation’s “Gee” from 2009.

“Blood Sweat& Tears” ranked 67th and “Gee” ranked 92nd place on the list.

Psy’s hit from 2012 claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row, making K-pop history. The music video has garnered over 3.1 accumulated views. The No.1 music video on the list was Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”