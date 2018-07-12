Seo In-young returns with new single

ⓒ KBS

Singer Seo In-young has made a comeback with a new single.

The former member of the now-disbanded group Jewelry, Seo has been on hiatus for over a year since releasing her last single “Hugged by You” in June 2016.

The new single “Close Your Eyes” is a ballad about the pain of one-sided love. The singer, known for her glamorous fashion style and bad girl image, has attempted to make a bold change in her image into a more sincere vocalist.

Recently signing with a new management agency, the digital single was released on Thursday.