



Cool debuted as a 4-piece co-ed dance pop group in 1994, and became a trio consisting of Lee Jae-hoon, Kim Sung-soo and Yuri, the follow year. With countless chart topping hit songs under their belt, Cool is the bestselling co-ed pop group in Korea to this day. Many of their hit songs were released in summer, leading many Koreans to associate the group with the season. They breifly disbanded in 2005 but reunited in 2008, and are still together today.