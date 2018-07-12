My Father is Strange (7) 화났어?

Expression of the Week

Hye-young: 앉아.

Have a seat.





Jung-hwan: 어, 그래. 왜 그래? 화났어？

Okay, sure. What’s wrong? Are you mad?





Hye-young: 어, 화났어.

Yes, I’m mad.









화났어? (Are you mad?)





화 – anger

나다- to arise





Casual – 화났어?

Semi-polite – 화났어요?

Polite – 화나셨어요?





>>Another way to express anger is by saying “기분 나쁘다” which literally means “feelings are bad” and means “I am upset.”





>> Another way to ask someone if they are feeling upset in a more roundabout way is “기분이 안 좋으세요?” or which literally translates to “are your feelings bad” and means “are you feeling upset?”





>>A formal way to ask someone if they are angry is “(기분이) 언짢으세요?” = “Are you upset?”



