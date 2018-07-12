My Father is Strange (7) 화났어?

One Month after North Korea-U.S. Summit
2018-07-12
#Drama Lines l 2018-08-06
Expression of the Week
Hye-young: 앉아.
Have a seat.
Jung-hwan: 어, 그래. 왜 그래? 화났어？
Okay, sure. What’s wrong? Are you mad?
Hye-young: 어, 화났어.
Yes, I’m mad.
화났어? (Are you mad?)
화 – anger
나다- to arise
Casual – 화났어?
Semi-polite – 화났어요?
Polite – 화나셨어요?
>>Another way to express anger is by saying “기분 나쁘다” which literally means “feelings are bad” and means “I am upset.”
>> Another way to ask someone if they are feeling upset in a more roundabout way is “기분이 안 좋으세요?” or which literally translates to “are your feelings bad” and means “are you feeling upset?”
>>A formal way to ask someone if they are angry is “(기분이) 언짢으세요?” = “Are you upset?”
2018-07-12
2018-07-11
2018-07-10