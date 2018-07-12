



Members: Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon, Sungjae

Genres: K-pop, Dance-pop, R&B, Ballad

Labels: Cube Entertainment

Active from: 2012

Associated Acts: BtoB Blue, United Cube





BTOB (an acronym for Born to Beat) is a South Korean boy band which debuted in 2012 with the EP, “Born to Beat”. The group’s members include Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, Jung Il-hoon and Yook Sung-jae. The group’s first full-length studio album was released in 2015. BTOB has also made a Japanese debut under Kiss Entertainment in 2014.





Studio Albums

Complete (Full length, June 2015)

Brother Act. (Full length, Oct. 2017)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

Insane (Single, March 2012)

Born TO Beat (EP, April 2012)

Father (Single, May 2012)

Born TO Beat Asia Special Edition (EP, May 2012)

Press Play (EP, Sept. 2012)

Second Confession (Single, April 2013)

Thriller (EP, Sept. 2013)

Beep Beep (Single, Feb. 2014)

Move (EP, Sept. 2014)

The Winter’s Tale (EP, Dec. 2014)

I Mean (EP, Oct. 2015)

Remember That (EP, March 2016)

I Want to Vacation (Single, Aug. 2016)

New Men (EP, Nov. 2016)

Feel’em (EP, March 2017)

This is Us (EP, June 2018)