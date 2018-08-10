TWICE to perform in Tokyo next month

ⓒ JYJ Entertainment

Popular girl group TWICE will perform in Japan next month.





The top-charting band will perform at a prominent fashion festival in Tokyo ahead of the release of their first Japanese album.





The group will be performing live at the F/W season of the Tokyo Girls Collection on Sept. 1 at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo. The event is a widely recognized fashion and culture festival which has been ongoing semiannually since 2005. It brings together popular Japanese fashion models and musicians from around the world.





TWICE will release their first Japanese studio album, “BDZ,” on Sept. 12.