One of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, this 9-member boyband started drawing attention even before their debut through SM Entertainment in 2012. Consisting of Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay and Chen, the group releases music in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese. EXO was named one of the top-five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and they’ve also been dubbed “the biggest boyband in the world" and the "Kings of K-pop" by the media.