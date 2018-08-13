Sunye expected to make comeback to K-pop scene

ⓒ YONHAP News

Sunye, a member of the former girl group Wonder Girls, is expected to make a comeback after a five-year hiatus.

Sunye had left the business in 2013 to get married. Her band, the Wonder Girls, continued to remain active upon her departure as well as the departure of another member Sohee, but ended up disbanding last year.

Sunye has reportedly signed a management contract with Polaris Entertainment after flying in from Canada. Although she was out of the limelight since her marriage to a Korean-Canadian missionary, she revealed parts of her married life on a cable reality show early this year.