Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival wraps up 3-day run





Korea’s biggest annual rock concert, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, has wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday.

This year’s event, the 13th of its kind, brought together domestic and foreign rock stars such as Hyukoh Band, Jaurim as well as Nine Inch Nails and My Bloody Valentine.

In the past 12 years, the popular music event has hosted around 1,200 rock musicians and drawing in a total of 800,000 audiences.

Prominent performers for this year include Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Bloody Beetroots from Italy and the American duo Marian Hill.